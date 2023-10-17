All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll among Ukrainian citizens in Israel rises to 13 – Ukraine's First Lady

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 October 2023, 20:26
Death toll among Ukrainian citizens in Israel rises to 13 – Ukraine's First Lady
OLENA ZELENSKA, PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

In a conversation with Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that as of 17 October, 13 Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed killed in Israel.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote from Zelenska: "We feel your pain, the pain of every family in Israel. Ukrainians in all corners of our country express support for the people of Israel, and I want to convey this to you. Our military recorded a video in support of the Israeli people. These and many other manifestations of solidarity confirm how close our peoples are in both joy and sorrow."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenska noted that the identification of the bodies is ongoing, and the data changes daily. Reports indicate an injured boy whose mother had been killed by terrorists. The child is undergoing medical and psychological care.

Furthermore, a total of 436 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: