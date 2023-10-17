Ukraine managed to bring back another child

The Office of the Parliamentarian Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) and the Office of the President of Ukraine have brought back a boy deported by Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Facebook

Quote: "The boy can hug his family now."

Details: Lubinets said that the technical support for the transfer of the child was provided by the Ombudsman's Office, and the return took place within the framework of the work of the Coordination Headquarters under the leadership of the President’s Office.

Quote: "We are working within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan... We expect positive results soon!"

