All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


13 residents evacuated from Avdiivka

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 October 2023, 21:05
13 residents evacuated from Avdiivka
Screenshot: video by Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Rescuers have evacuated 13 residents from the frontline settlement of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Civilian residents who are not ready to leave their homes still remain in the city. Day by day, the Russians are destroying Avdiivka, targeting peaceful civilians from artillery, and actively using aviation.

Advertisement:

Despite the high risk for their lives, our rescue teams are helping the civilian population during the evacuation."

Details: The State Emergency Service calls on the locals to evacuate. 

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
Avdiivka
Russians try to encircle Avdiivka, Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 10 attacks in a day − General Staff
Russian forces step up efforts to encircle Avdiivka – ISW
Russians launch offensive actions with air support on Avdiivka front – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: