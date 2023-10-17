All Sections
13 residents evacuated from Avdiivka

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 October 2023, 21:05
13 residents evacuated from Avdiivka
Screenshot: video by Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Rescuers have evacuated 13 residents from the frontline settlement of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Civilian residents who are not ready to leave their homes still remain in the city. Day by day, the Russians are destroying Avdiivka, targeting peaceful civilians from artillery, and actively using aviation.

Despite the high risk for their lives, our rescue teams are helping the civilian population during the evacuation."

Details: The State Emergency Service calls on the locals to evacuate. 

Background: 

Subjects: Avdiivka
