Russians launch offensive actions with air support on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 19:11
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions with the support of aviation in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast; Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled seven attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 October

Quote: "53 combat clashes were recorded during the day. In total, the enemy inflicted 6 missile- and 39 airstrikes, carried out 16 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast, and 4 more attacks near Stelmakhivka and Nadiia, Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front in the area of Andriivka.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions with the support of aviation in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast. Here, Ukraine’s forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Marinka front, 16 attacks of the Russian forces were repelled in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva and Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks southwest of Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In addition, the Russians tried to restore the lost position west of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but had no success.

Quote: "At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft inflicted four attacks on the clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one artillery piece."

