Israelis blamed for attacking hospital in Gaza, IDF faults Hamas' failed missile launch

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 October 2023, 22:49
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hamas militants have claimed that Israel carried out an airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of people are believed to have died, all the while the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) assert that the explosion occurred due to an unsuccessful launch of a Hamas missile.

Source: Hamas Ministry of Health, Times Of Israel, Israeli TV channel i24, OSINT analyst David Lisovtsev

Details: The Hamas Ministry of Health reported that on Tuesday, 17 October, Israel’s forces carried out an airstrike on a Gaza hospital, crowded with wounded civilians. The agency reported that at least 500 people could have died, with hundreds more under the rubble. At the same time, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 200 people were killed in the hospital.

PhotoGetty Images
 
PhotoGetty Images

A spokesman for the Israeli army said it was investigating the information. In the evening, the IDF accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group of launching a missile.

The Israeli i24 television channel reported that this could be the result of a failed missile launch by Hamas.

OSINT analysts have reached the same conclusion, suggesting that the footage from Gaza most likely shows the landing of a Hamas missile, and not the consequences of an IDF airstrike.

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declared three days of mourning for the victims of the strike on the hospital. Egypt, following Hamas, blamed Israel for the attacks on the hospital.

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

