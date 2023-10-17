Israelis blamed for attacking hospital in Gaza, IDF faults Hamas' failed missile launch

Hamas militants have claimed that Israel carried out an airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of people are believed to have died, all the while the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) assert that the explosion occurred due to an unsuccessful launch of a Hamas missile.

Source: Hamas Ministry of Health, Times Of Israel, Israeli TV channel i24, OSINT analyst David Lisovtsev

Details: The Hamas Ministry of Health reported that on Tuesday, 17 October, Israel’s forces carried out an airstrike on a Gaza hospital, crowded with wounded civilians. The agency reported that at least 500 people could have died, with hundreds more under the rubble. At the same time, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 200 people were killed in the hospital.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

A spokesman for the Israeli army said it was investigating the information. In the evening, the IDF accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group of launching a missile.

The Israeli i24 television channel reported that this could be the result of a failed missile launch by Hamas.

OSINT analysts have reached the same conclusion, suggesting that the footage from Gaza most likely shows the landing of a Hamas missile, and not the consequences of an IDF airstrike.

First clear footage from the Al Ahli tragedy in Gaza, but what do you notice?

this is a surface explosion, almost no soil is thrown up, so it's not an air bomb.

Looks like a failed Hamas rocket that landed there, what a tragedy has Hamas brought to the people of Gaza! pic.twitter.com/MNzo16ZKXt — David Lisovtsev (@david_lisovtsev) October 17, 2023

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declared three days of mourning for the victims of the strike on the hospital. Egypt, following Hamas, blamed Israel for the attacks on the hospital.

