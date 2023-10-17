Foreigners who desecrated Ukrainian flag in Lithuania turned out to be Hungarians

Four foreigners who were detained earlier in Lithuania for desecrating the Ukrainian flag turned out to be Hungarian nationals who wanted to attend the qualifying match of the European Football Championship in the city of Kaunas.

Details: Earlier, the Lithuanian media reported the detention of four people who were allegedly carrying a Ukrainian flag on Sunday evening, after which they put it in a garbage can, wooden handle up and left after spitting on it.

It was not specified at the time which country they were nationals of, but on the next day Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the arrest and detention of "several fans" in Lithuania, without providing further details.

RTL Híradó managed to find out that these two messages are related.

It claims that the Lithuanian authorities arrested six fans from Hungary, one of whom was immediately released. Others were taken into custody as CCTV footage confirmed they had desecrated Ukrainian flags.

Currently, all Hungarian citizens in Lithuania have been released from custody. They face various kinds of punishment, from a fine to imprisonment for up to two years.

Last year, the Harju County Court of Estonia sentenced a man who trampled the Ukrainian flag to three months in prison, which was replaced by correctional labour.

