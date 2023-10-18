All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued due to missile danger in number of oblasts; explosions heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 18 October 2023, 09:53
Air-raid warning issued due to missile danger in number of oblasts; explosions heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia
Air alert. Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued in several eastern and south-eastern oblasts due to the threat of a missile strike. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Air Forces; air-raid warning map; Suspilne

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts as of 09:50 (Kyiv time).

Advertisement:

The Air Force is warning of a missile threat for the eastern and southeastern oblasts.

The media has reported that explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Updated: At 10:00 (Kyiv time), the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts. The all-clear was also given in Dnipro at around 10:00.

The all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts at around 10:40 (Kyiv time).

The Air Force reported the sounding of the all-clear. At the same time, Russian tactical aircraft remain active in the south and east. There is a threat of aviation weapons being used in frontline areas.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: