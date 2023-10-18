All Sections
Air-raid warning issued due to missile danger in number of oblasts; explosions heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 18 October 2023, 09:53
Air alert. Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued in several eastern and south-eastern oblasts due to the threat of a missile strike. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Air Forces; air-raid warning map; Suspilne

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts as of 09:50 (Kyiv time).

The Air Force is warning of a missile threat for the eastern and southeastern oblasts.

The media has reported that explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Updated: At 10:00 (Kyiv time), the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts. The all-clear was also given in Dnipro at around 10:00.

The all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts at around 10:40 (Kyiv time).

The Air Force reported the sounding of the all-clear. At the same time, Russian tactical aircraft remain active in the south and east. There is a threat of aviation weapons being used in frontline areas.

