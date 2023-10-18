Air-raid warning issued due to missile danger in number of oblasts; explosions heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia
An air-raid warning has been issued in several eastern and south-eastern oblasts due to the threat of a missile strike. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Air Forces; air-raid warning map; Suspilne
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts as of 09:50 (Kyiv time).
The Air Force is warning of a missile threat for the eastern and southeastern oblasts.
The media has reported that explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
Updated: At 10:00 (Kyiv time), the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts. The all-clear was also given in Dnipro at around 10:00.
The all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts at around 10:40 (Kyiv time).
The Air Force reported the sounding of the all-clear. At the same time, Russian tactical aircraft remain active in the south and east. There is a threat of aviation weapons being used in frontline areas.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!