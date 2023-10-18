Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Norway agree to start negotiations about security guarantees

On Wednesday Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Source: Zelenskyy and Støre on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Zelenskyy remarked that he had thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister for the recent military aid package and long-term support from his country.

"We have agreed to start negotiations concerning a bilateral document about security guarantees based on the Vilnius G7 declaration," the Ukrainian President added.

They have also discussed the situation on the front and priority defence needs of Ukraine, mainly air defence for protection of critical infrastructure and grain supplies, as well as escalation in the Middle East.

The Norwegian Prime Minister remarked in a brief statement that he had discussed "the situation in Ukraine, as well as further cooperation between Norway and Ukraine and continuation of the dialogue and support by the Nordic region" with Zelenskyy.

The G7 countries adopted a framework document about the security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The leaders have not agreed on concrete parameters of the security guarantees but reached consensus on their frame. Specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

So far, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration about long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. In addition to this, in August, Ukraine started the negotiations concerning the security guarantees with the US, the UK and Canada. At the beginning of the month, Kyiv reached a corresponding agreement with Sweden.

