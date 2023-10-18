All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Visa-free travel with EU: Kyiv advised to strengthen fight against corruption and arms smuggling

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 18:11
Visa-free travel with EU: Kyiv advised to strengthen fight against corruption and arms smuggling
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The EU has stated that Ukraine continues to fulfil the conditions of visa liberalisation in general, but further efforts are needed where possible, as stated in the sixth report of the European Commission within the framework of the visa-free regime suspension mechanism.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU’s report

Quote: "Overall, Ukraine continues to fulfil the visa liberalisation benchmarks and has taken action to address some of the Commission’s previous recommendations. However, further efforts are needed, where possible in the current context."

Advertisement:

The European Commission thinks that the following issues require further resolution:

  1. Alignment of Ukraine's visa policy with the list of third countries with which the EU has a visa regime, in particular with regard to countries that pose a threat to the EU through illegal migration or security;
  2. Continuing efforts in the fight against organised crime, with a particular focus on combating the smuggling of firearms and drugs, despite the challenges posed by the war.
  3. Continued efforts in the fight against corruption, including through the adoption of an action plan for the implementation of the Asset Recovery and Tracing Strategy for the period 2020-2025 and amendments to the ARMA (Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets) law, which regulates the disposal of seized assets.

The report also says that Ukraine adheres to international human rights documents and standards, while Ukrainian citizens have been seriously affected by Russia's widespread violations of fundamental rights.

"Martial law was introduced at the start of the Russian full-scale invasion restricting rights and freedoms, though it has remained largely proportional to actual needs and has been applied with caution, maintaining a good level of freedom of expression despite restrictions to the media landscape," the report reads.

At the same time, the European Commission noted a significant decrease in discrimination against minorities, including persons belonging to the LGBTIQ+ community, anti-Semitic acts and national minorities.

The EU Council approved the mechanism for suspending visa-free regimes with third countries in February 2017. The document lists five reasons for which visa-free suspension is possible. Four of them relate to migration. The EU reserves the right to return visas to any country that becomes a source of migration threat. The fifth reason for the possible cancellation of visa-free travel is a setback in implementing reforms.

Background: On 18 October, the European Commission proposed to review the current mechanism for suspending visa-free regimes to make it more stringent.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: