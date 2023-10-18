Russia launches 11 missile strikes and 46 airstrikes – General Staff report

stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 46 airstrikes and also fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements more than 30 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 October

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and another 10 attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian defenders also repelled attacks on the Bakhmut front near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aircraft near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aircraft in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the Marinka front. Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in the area east of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front.

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law, forcibly living together with civilians in their homes in order to use civilians as human shields.

For example, in the town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, servicemen of Russian occupation forces are being massively accommodated in high-rise buildings where local residents live.

Over the course of the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas where enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and three strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, our defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and four reconnaissance UAVs.

Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a Zoopark-1M radar station and 11 artillery pieces belonging to the enemy."

Support UP or become our patron!