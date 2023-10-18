Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians

The Russian forces have attacked Kherson Oblast with aviation and artillery on 18 October, injuring three men.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of an attack on Ostriv microdistrict, two men aged 65 and 54 were injured. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries.

Another strike was recorded in the vicinity of Olhivka. A 47-year-old local resident was injured there as a result of it."

Details: Prokudin also reported five airstrikes in the village of Kozatske. The extent of the damage is being established.

