All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russian forces have attacked Kherson Oblast with aviation and artillery on 18 October, injuring three men. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "As a result of an attack on Ostriv microdistrict, two men aged 65 and 54 were injured. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Another strike was recorded in the vicinity of Olhivka. A 47-year-old local resident was injured there as a result of it."

Details: Prokudin also reported five airstrikes in the village of Kozatske. The extent of the damage is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: