Russian aircraft have been active on the south-eastern front.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy’s tactical aircraft activity [noticed] on the south-eastern front! There is a threat of use of aircraft ordnance for pre-frontline areas!"

Map of air-raid warnings at 00:44 on 26 October

At around 06:00, the all-clear was given.

