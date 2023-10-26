New US House of Representatives speaker says he supports aid to Ukraine "with conditions"

In response to a question on increasing assistance to Ukraine, Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, said he would agree on this "under certain conditions".

Source: NBC News

Quote: "We are going to have conditions on that so we’re working through.

We want accountability and we want objectives that are clear from the White House. But we’re going to have those discussions. It will be very productive."

Background:

On 25 October, the US House of Representatives elected a new speaker, Mike Johnson, after several weeks of contemplation. He is a representative of the Republican majority and a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The US House of Representatives cannot pass new laws, including those on aid to Ukraine, without a speaker. The interim US federal budget will last only until mid-November, so to avoid a government shutdown, the Congress must resolve this issue. That is why the speaker of the House of Representatives is also important for Kyiv.

