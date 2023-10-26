Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet meeting with reports from senior military leadership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a Military Cabinet meeting with commanders in various areas, where they heard reports from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence; and Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "There was a special format meeting of the Military Cabinet.

All commanders on the ground were present [at the meeting – ed.]: Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Hnatov, Moskaliov and Sodol [Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces and the Khortytsia group; Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia group; Andrii Hnatov, Commander of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group; Eduard Moskaliov, Commander of the Odesa Air Defence Forces; and Yurii Sodol, Marine Corps’ Commander – ed.]. They reported in detail on their areas, defensive and offensive actions, and special tasks. It was a frank conversation on the most important topics.

Heard reports by Zaluzhnyi, Umierov, Budanov and Maliuk [Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Defence Intelligence Head Kyrylo Budanov; Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine – ed.]. Agreed on an action plan with specific deadlines and calculations, backed by supplies from our partners and our own production. Building up the capabilities of our defence industry.

We have agreed on our positions. We are moving forward."

