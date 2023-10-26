All Sections
Zelenskyy signs law about financial monitoring, required to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership

European PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 16:57
Zelenskyy signs law about financial monitoring, required to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed the law 9269-d about the financial monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEP) that Ukraine needs for further movement towards EU membership on 26 October.

Source: information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament), as reported by European Pravda

The bill profile on the Parliament’s website states that on Thursday, 26 October, the law was "sent back with the signature of the President of Ukraine". This is the last stage needed for the law to take effect.

Last week, the Parliament at the meeting on 17 October adopted the bill 9296d about the strengthening of financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed People).

Before that Zelenskyy called upon the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine not to delay adopting the law necessary for starting the negotiations about Ukraine’s EU membership, mentioning specifically the law about PEPs.

In November, the European Commission is to present the annual report concerning the EU extension. It is expected that the Commission recommends starting official negotiations about Ukraine’s EU membership.

