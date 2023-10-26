All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 80% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 19:12
Almost 80% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO
stock PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

If the referendum concerning Ukraine’s accession to NATO was to take place right now, almost 80% of Ukrainians would vote in favour of the accession, says the survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the survey of the Rating sociological group, conducted on the order of the International Republican University

Details: As of September 2023, 79% of surveyed Ukrainians supported the country’s NATO membership and only 5% stated they would vote against it. In April 2022, soon after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 59% stated they would support the accession and 14% stated they would not.

Advertisement:

In total, in all regions of Ukraine, the positive attitude towards Ukraine’s accession to NATO prevails but in its east, the number is the lowest: 64% support it and 10% do not, while 22% would not vote at such a referendum at all.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on behalf of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute throughout Ukraine (except the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 9 to 12 September 2023.

The survey method is Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), telephone interviews using a computer based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine.

Background: According to another survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on the order of the Consultative Mission of the EU, 65% of Ukrainians trust the EU and 59% trust NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: