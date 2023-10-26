Almost 80% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO

If the referendum concerning Ukraine’s accession to NATO was to take place right now, almost 80% of Ukrainians would vote in favour of the accession, says the survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the survey of the Rating sociological group, conducted on the order of the International Republican University

Details: As of September 2023, 79% of surveyed Ukrainians supported the country’s NATO membership and only 5% stated they would vote against it. In April 2022, soon after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 59% stated they would support the accession and 14% stated they would not.

In total, in all regions of Ukraine, the positive attitude towards Ukraine’s accession to NATO prevails but in its east, the number is the lowest: 64% support it and 10% do not, while 22% would not vote at such a referendum at all.

The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on behalf of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute throughout Ukraine (except the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 9 to 12 September 2023.

The survey method is Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), telephone interviews using a computer based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine.

Background: According to another survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on the order of the Consultative Mission of the EU, 65% of Ukrainians trust the EU and 59% trust NATO.

