Shahed drones hit outskirts of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing fire

The Russians attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed drones, two of which were destroyed, but others reportedly hit the outskirts of Voznesensk, causing a fire.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote Kim: "On the night of 27 October, strikes by enemy UAVs of the Shahed 131/136 type were recorded outside the city of Voznesensk. A fire occurred due to the strike which was contained at 06:00."

Details: Kim said there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Background:

On the night of 26-27 October, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with six strike drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and Ukrainian defenders downed five Shahed-136/131 drones.

