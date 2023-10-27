All Sections
Shahed drones hit outskirts of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing fire

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 October 2023, 09:07
The Russians attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed drones, two of which were destroyed, but others reportedly hit the outskirts of Voznesensk, causing a fire. 

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote Kim: "On the night of 27 October, strikes by enemy UAVs of the Shahed 131/136 type were recorded outside the city of Voznesensk. A fire occurred due to the strike which was contained at 06:00."

Details: Kim said there were no casualties as a result of the attack. 

Background:

On the night of 26-27 October, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with six strike drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and Ukrainian defenders downed five Shahed-136/131 drones.

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastdrones
