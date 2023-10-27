All Sections
Russia launches 6 Shahed drones and a missile on Ukraine, air defence downs 5 UAVs

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 27 October 2023, 08:53
The fire station in Izium damaged by russian attack. Photo: the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with six combat drones and an Iskander M-type ballistic missile on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian defenders downed five Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region, using six Shahed-type attack UAVs, in the direction of Ukraine’s southern oblasts and launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast in the direction of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 October 2023.

Five Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed within Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts as a result of combat operations by the assets and personnel of the Air Force, cooperating with the Air Defence Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Нічна атака РФ відбита частково
Overnight attack by Russians partially repelled
UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

Details: Two of the five Shahed drones were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, as Vitalii Kim,  Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reports. 

A fire station in Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) was hit by a Russian missile, damaging the building and service equipment, and injuring eight firefighters.

