Russia launches 6 Shahed drones and a missile on Ukraine, air defence downs 5 UAVs
Russian troops attacked Ukraine with six combat drones and an Iskander M-type ballistic missile on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian defenders downed five Shahed-136/131 UAVs.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "The enemy attacked from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region, using six Shahed-type attack UAVs, in the direction of Ukraine’s southern oblasts and launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast in the direction of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 October 2023.
Five Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed within Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts as a result of combat operations by the assets and personnel of the Air Force, cooperating with the Air Defence Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."
Details: Two of the five Shahed drones were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, as Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reports.
A fire station in Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) was hit by a Russian missile, damaging the building and service equipment, and injuring eight firefighters.
