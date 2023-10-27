All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orban repeats that Ukraine will not win war

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 12:58
Orban repeats that Ukraine will not win war
VICTOR ORBÁN. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán once again has stated that the EU's strategy for the Russian-Ukrainian war has failed, and Ukraine will not win on the battlefield. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to Orbán's interview with the national Hungarian radio, which is quoted by Magyar Nemzet 

Quote from Orbán: "Today, everyone knows, but does not dare to say, that this strategy (EU strategy – " the Ukrainians must win, the Russians must lose" – ed.) has failed. All military experts say that Ukraine will not win at the front." 

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Hungary has always taken this position. Orbán stated that "Ukraine will not win at the front, the Russians will not lose at the front"; therefore, a "plan B" is needed. 

He also believes that there should be changes in the next European elections because the current leaders "cannot cope with this problem". 

"They can be good leaders in peacetime, but now, when there is a storm, big waves, pirate ships appear, then changes are needed," Orbán said. 

The Hungarian Prime Minister has been saying since the start of the full-scale invasion that Ukraine has no chance of winning. In recent days, Orbán has come under criticism from EU colleagues because of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. However, Orbán said he had no plans to apologise for it

During the meeting, the Hungarian Prime Minister called the war launched by Russia against Ukraine a "military operation". 

Kaya Kallas, Estonian Prime Minister, said that at the EU summit on 26 October, other countries called on the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia, who do not want further military support for Ukraine, to think about the consequences of their suggestions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanHungarywar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Orban
Orbán says he wants to discuss €500 million of vetoed EU aid for Ukraine with Ukrainian delegation
Ukraine's Foreign Minister hopes Hungarian PM at least washed his hands after shaking hands with Putin
NATO ambassadors concerned about rapprochement between Hungary and Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: