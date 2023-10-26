Orbán says he wants to discuss €500 million of vetoed EU aid for Ukraine with Ukrainian delegation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he would like a Ukrainian delegation to come to Budapest before the EU decides on the next tranche of the European Peace Facility for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Orbán before the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán was asked what to expect next regarding the €500 million aid for Ukraine from the European Peace Facility, allocation of which cannot be approved due to the Hungarian veto.

Quote: "We are waiting for the Ukrainian delegation to arrive in Budapest for negotiations about this. We are open and ready to negotiate," Viktor Orbán said.

Background:

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday 23 October, Josep Borrell, European Foreign Affairs chief, confirmed a decision on the allocation of a tranche of €500 million to help Ukraine with weapons was not made.

Borrell added that ministers also discussed approving a separate multibillion-euro programme to fund military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility, but they are waiting for political guidance from the European Council meeting this week.

In early October, Ukraine removed Hungary's OTP Bank from the list of "war sponsors", satisfying one of Budapest's key demands.

