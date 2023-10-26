All Sections
Orbán says he wants to discuss €500 million of vetoed EU aid for Ukraine with Ukrainian delegation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 15:55
Orbán says he wants to discuss €500 million of vetoed EU aid for Ukraine with Ukrainian delegation
Viktor Orbán. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he would like a Ukrainian delegation to come to Budapest before the EU decides on the next tranche of the European Peace Facility for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Orbán before the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán was asked what to expect next regarding the €500 million aid for Ukraine from the European Peace Facility, allocation of which cannot be approved due to the Hungarian veto.

Quote: "We are waiting for the Ukrainian delegation to arrive in Budapest for negotiations about this. We are open and ready to negotiate," Viktor Orbán said.

Background:

  • Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday 23 October, Josep Borrell, European Foreign Affairs chief, confirmed a decision on the allocation of a tranche of €500 million to help Ukraine with weapons was not made.
  • Borrell added that ministers also discussed approving a separate multibillion-euro programme to fund military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility, but they are waiting for political guidance from the European Council meeting this week.
  • In early October, Ukraine removed Hungary's OTP Bank from the list of "war sponsors", satisfying one of Budapest's key demands.

Subjects: Hungaryaid for UkraineEU
