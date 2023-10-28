Ukrainian defenders repel most Russian attacks on Marinka front – General Staff

Ukrainian troops have engaged in 60 combat clashes with the Russians over the last day, with the majority of attacks on the Mariinka front repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 28 October

Details: A total of 60 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched 8 missile strikes and 15 airstrikes, and attacked positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas 61 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians did not engage in any assault operations and continued to regroup their forces.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully sought to regain their lost ground near Andriivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians never ceased their attempts to surround Avdiivka. However, the Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Russians’ offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) were unsuccessful, where the Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russian occupying forces led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military repelled over 20 Russian attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the defenders repelled all Russian attacks near Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully sought to regain their lost ground northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing an offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched five strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and another four on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, eight artillery pieces, two ammunition storage points, three air defence systems and a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy multiple-launch rocket system.

