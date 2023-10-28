Ukrainian defenders kill 740 Russians and destroy 22 tanks

UKRAINIAN DEFENDER IN FRONT OF DESTROYED RUSSIAN MILITARY EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 740 Russian invaders and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 28 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 298,420 (+740) military personnel

5,167 (+22) tanks

9,749 (+23) armoured combat vehicles

7,180 (+18) artillery systems

834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

558 (+2) air defence systems

320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,399 (+9) tactical UAVs

1,541 (+3) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,524 (+11) vehicles and tankers

1,011 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

