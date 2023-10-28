Ukrainian defenders kill 740 Russians and destroy 22 tanks
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 07:50
Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 740 Russian invaders and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 28 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 298,420 (+740) military personnel
- 5,167 (+22) tanks
- 9,749 (+23) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,180 (+18) artillery systems
- 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 558 (+2) air defence systems
- 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,399 (+9) tactical UAVs
- 1,541 (+3) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,524 (+11) vehicles and tankers
- 1,011 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
