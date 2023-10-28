All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 740 Russians and destroy 22 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 07:50
Ukrainian defenders kill 740 Russians and destroy 22 tanks
UKRAINIAN DEFENDER IN FRONT OF DESTROYED RUSSIAN MILITARY EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 740 Russian invaders and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details:  The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 28 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 298,420 (+740) military personnel
  • 5,167 (+22) tanks
  • 9,749 (+23) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,180 (+18) artillery systems
  • 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 558 (+2) air defence systems
  • 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,399 (+9) tactical UAVs
  • 1,541 (+3) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,524 (+11) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,011 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General StaffRussia
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
General Staff
Russian army tries to regain lost ground near Andriivka and Verbove – General Staff report
Russia loses more than 500 soldiers, 4 tanks and 7 artillery systems
Russians attempt to encircle Avdiivka, storming Marinka and Kupiansk fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: