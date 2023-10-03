All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia successfully manipulates public opinion by labelling "foreign agents" – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 09:55
Russia successfully manipulates public opinion by labelling foreign agents – UK intelligence
A warning that Mediazona is a foreign agent under Russian law. Photo: Mediazona's Twitter

Russia has managed to use the status of a "foreign agent" as a successful tool for manipulating public opinion.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 October on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts report that a new poll by the Russian state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Centre indicates that the Russian authorities are successfully using the concept of a "foreign agent" as a tool to manipulate public opinion.

Advertisement:

The centre released the results of a survey on 26 September on the attitudes of Russians towards people and organisations registered as "foreign agents".

The centre claims that 61% of respondents said they consider "foreign agents" to be "traitors" who "disseminate lies" about Russia.

Russia has expanded its legislation on "foreign agents" since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These measures have significantly narrowed the information space within Russia, making it increasingly challenging to articulate any point of view, including dissent on the war, that differs from the official line, the review says.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: