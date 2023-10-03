All Sections
Russia successfully manipulates public opinion by labelling "foreign agents" – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 09:55
A warning that Mediazona is a foreign agent under Russian law. Photo: Mediazona's Twitter

Russia has managed to use the status of a "foreign agent" as a successful tool for manipulating public opinion.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 October on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts report that a new poll by the Russian state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Centre indicates that the Russian authorities are successfully using the concept of a "foreign agent" as a tool to manipulate public opinion.

The centre released the results of a survey on 26 September on the attitudes of Russians towards people and organisations registered as "foreign agents".

The centre claims that 61% of respondents said they consider "foreign agents" to be "traitors" who "disseminate lies" about Russia.

Russia has expanded its legislation on "foreign agents" since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These measures have significantly narrowed the information space within Russia, making it increasingly challenging to articulate any point of view, including dissent on the war, that differs from the official line, the review says.

Background: 

