Russia has managed to use the status of a "foreign agent" as a successful tool for manipulating public opinion.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 October on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts report that a new poll by the Russian state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Centre indicates that the Russian authorities are successfully using the concept of a "foreign agent" as a tool to manipulate public opinion.

Advertisement:

The centre released the results of a survey on 26 September on the attitudes of Russians towards people and organisations registered as "foreign agents".

The centre claims that 61% of respondents said they consider "foreign agents" to be "traitors" who "disseminate lies" about Russia.

Russia has expanded its legislation on "foreign agents" since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These measures have significantly narrowed the information space within Russia, making it increasingly challenging to articulate any point of view, including dissent on the war, that differs from the official line, the review says.

Background:

Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia is likely planning to significantly increase its war spending in 2024 and is preparing for a protracted war with Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!