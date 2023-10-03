All Sections
Belarus announces inspection of army combat readiness

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:01
Belarus announces inspection of army combat readiness
Belarus announced on Tuesday, 3 October, that it will conduct an inspection of the country's Armed Forces combat readiness.

Source: press service of the Belarusian MoD

Quote: "The inspection is comprehensive and will allow us to determine the readiness of military units and subunits to perform their assigned tasks.

The troops will march to the designated areas as soon as possible, followed by the fulfilment of standards in combat training. Furthermore, military and special equipment will be tested with control runs, including over rough terrain."

Details: The inspection began on 3 October by the order of Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence reports on the planned movement of military equipment and personnel on public roads in Minsk and Vitebsk oblasts. The inspection is also expected to involve aircraft to support the actions of the ground forces.

