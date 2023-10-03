All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Minister says they do not plan additional mobilisation

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:35
Russian Defence Minister says they do not plan additional mobilisation
Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that there is no need for additional mobilisation, as the country’s army supposedly has the necessary number of servicemen to conduct war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilisation, and the Russian Armed Forces have at their disposal the necessary number of servicemen to conduct the special military operation [this is how the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Shoigu claimed over 50,000 people signed the contract in September, and, in general, over 335,000 Russians have allegedly entered as contract soldiers or part of volunteer formations since the beginning of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: