Russian Defence Minister says they do not plan additional mobilisation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that there is no need for additional mobilisation, as the country’s army supposedly has the necessary number of servicemen to conduct war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilisation, and the Russian Armed Forces have at their disposal the necessary number of servicemen to conduct the special military operation [this is how the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Shoigu claimed over 50,000 people signed the contract in September, and, in general, over 335,000 Russians have allegedly entered as contract soldiers or part of volunteer formations since the beginning of the year.

