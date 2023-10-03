All Sections
Biden administration persuades allies that support for Ukraine will continue

European PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 14:32

The administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to persuade its allies that military aid to Ukraine will continue, despite the growing number of Republicans in Congress who oppose it.

Source: Axios, an American media outlet, with reference to four sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: A US official, two senior European diplomats, and a source with direct knowledge of Biden's activities told the outlet that the administration's actions are aimed at easing concerns that the Republican opposition could play into Vladimir Putin’s hand in his bid to capture Ukraine.

Allies will receive more information on Tuesday, as Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are planning to call several of their counterparts in Europe.

Biden's team is telling the allies that it is working on a deal with Congress that would allow continued military aid to Ukraine, a European diplomat said.

Background

  • On Sunday and Monday, representatives of the Biden administration spoke at various levels with their counterparts in Europe and NATO member states, reiterating Biden's comments over the weekend that US assistance would continue.
  • US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov on Sunday evening and reiterated the US support.

