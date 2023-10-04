All Sections
Latvian military volunteer killed in action near Lyman

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 03:36
LYMAN, DONETSK OBLAST. DEEPSTATE MAP

Media reports indicate that a military volunteer from Latvia has been killed in action near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: LSM, Latvia's public service broadcaster and news portal

Details: The article says the death of the Latvian military volunteer was confirmed by several of his brothers-in-arms.

His name and alias have not yet been disclosed, and there is no official confirmation from either the Ukrainian or Latvian authorities.

Latvian TV has reported that a Latvian soldier was killed in a drone attack near Lyman in Ukraine's east.

Juris Dalbiņš, former Commander of the Latvian National Armed Forces, confirmed the information concerning the death of the Latvian military volunteer.

"His comrades will make sure that his body is brought to Latvia and buried in accordance with military regulations," Dalbiņš said.

The Latvian media also suggested that the military volunteer may have been killed in the same strike that claimed the life of Estonian Tanel Krieggul, alias "Stinger", on Saturday.

