Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated

Russians in the temporarily occupied Melitopol district are preparing for a difficult autumn, as they are already evacuating their families and taking out entire educational institutions.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "‘There is no panic’ [as Russian propaganda often claims when facing failures at the front to head off unrest among the population – ed.], but there is panic. The occupiers on the Melitopol front are preparing for a hot autumn. It is already scorching in Tokmak: a few weeks ago the occupiers began to evacuate ‘authority’ bodies, and a few days ago the Russian officers began intensively evacuating their families."

Details: Currently, the Russians have begun to move educational institutions – schools, academies and colleges, Fedorov says.

Apart from that, the Russians announced on the evening of 3 October that "administrative offices", shops, and the market would not be open on 4 October.

"No matter what they prepare for, the enemy definitely doesn’t feel so good," Fedorov is convinced.

Background: The UK Ministry of Defence considered the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.

