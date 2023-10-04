Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated
Russians in the temporarily occupied Melitopol district are preparing for a difficult autumn, as they are already evacuating their families and taking out entire educational institutions.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "‘There is no panic’ [as Russian propaganda often claims when facing failures at the front to head off unrest among the population – ed.], but there is panic. The occupiers on the Melitopol front are preparing for a hot autumn. It is already scorching in Tokmak: a few weeks ago the occupiers began to evacuate ‘authority’ bodies, and a few days ago the Russian officers began intensively evacuating their families."
Details: Currently, the Russians have begun to move educational institutions – schools, academies and colleges, Fedorov says.
Apart from that, the Russians announced on the evening of 3 October that "administrative offices", shops, and the market would not be open on 4 October.
"No matter what they prepare for, the enemy definitely doesn’t feel so good," Fedorov is convinced.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background: The UK Ministry of Defence considered the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!