All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 October 2023, 09:50
Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated
Screenshot from deepstatemap.live

Russians in the temporarily occupied Melitopol district are preparing for a difficult autumn, as they are already evacuating their families and taking out entire educational institutions.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "‘There is no panic’ [as Russian propaganda often claims when facing failures at the front to head off unrest among the population – ed.], but there is panic. The occupiers on the Melitopol front are preparing for a hot autumn. It is already scorching in Tokmak: a few weeks ago the occupiers began to evacuate ‘authority’ bodies, and a few days ago the Russian officers began intensively evacuating their families."

Advertisement:

Details: Currently, the Russians have begun to move educational institutions – schools, academies and colleges, Fedorov says.

Apart from that, the Russians announced on the evening of 3 October that "administrative offices", shops, and the market would not be open on 4 October.

"No matter what they prepare for, the enemy definitely doesn’t feel so good," Fedorov is convinced.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: The UK Ministry of Defence considered the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: