All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 October 2023, 09:50
Russians in Tokmak began to panic: families and entire educational institutions are being evacuated
Screenshot from deepstatemap.live

Russians in the temporarily occupied Melitopol district are preparing for a difficult autumn, as they are already evacuating their families and taking out entire educational institutions.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "‘There is no panic’ [as Russian propaganda often claims when facing failures at the front to head off unrest among the population – ed.], but there is panic. The occupiers on the Melitopol front are preparing for a hot autumn. It is already scorching in Tokmak: a few weeks ago the occupiers began to evacuate ‘authority’ bodies, and a few days ago the Russian officers began intensively evacuating their families."

Advertisement:

Details: Currently, the Russians have begun to move educational institutions – schools, academies and colleges, Fedorov says.

Apart from that, the Russians announced on the evening of 3 October that "administrative offices", shops, and the market would not be open on 4 October.

"No matter what they prepare for, the enemy definitely doesn’t feel so good," Fedorov is convinced.

Background: The UK Ministry of Defence considered the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: