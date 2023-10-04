All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians likely down their Su-35 near Tokmak themselves – UK defence intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 09:27
Russians likely down their Su-35 near Tokmak themselves – UK defence intelligence
Russian Su-35 fighter jet. Photo: RIA NOVOSTI

The UK Ministry of Defence considers the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.

Source: UK MoD intelligence update on Twitter on 4 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence said Russian air defence forces "highly likely" downed their own Su-35 aircraft over Tokmak on 28 September, and its loss is an unusual event, because it is the most advanced model of Russian combat aircraft and, perhaps, only the fifth case of a Su-35 loss.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence also noted that Tokmak, located 20 km from the line of contact, is a heavily fortified place, often the main command post of the front section is located there.

Quote: "These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air defence systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defence forces intercepted 28 out of 33 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

Ukraine receives US$1.15 billion grant from United States for social payments and salaries

Ukraine's Embassy in Israel starts to evacuate Ukrainians from Israel and Gaza

All News
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Ukraine's defence forces intercepted 28 out of 33 Russian Shahed drones overnight
02:12
Lithuania announces new aid package for Ukraine
01:46
Biden calls Hamas attack on Israel "deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust"
00:54
Russians claim downed drone and 3 fatalities on approach to Belgorod
00:16
videoUkraine's Ground Forces commander publishes video of destroying Russian equipment with FPV drone
23:58
White House to put forward financial aid request for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – NBC
23:48
Russians strike outskirts of Kharkiv, civilian injured
23:08
Russian forces bombard Kherson whole evening, damaging apartment buildings
22:53
Russia actively cooperates with Belarusian industry to ramp up ammunition production – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
22:38
Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting
All News
Advertisement: