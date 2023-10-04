Russians likely down their Su-35 near Tokmak themselves – UK defence intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence considers the report that the Russians downed their own Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at the end of September very plausible.

Source: UK MoD intelligence update on Twitter on 4 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence said Russian air defence forces "highly likely" downed their own Su-35 aircraft over Tokmak on 28 September, and its loss is an unusual event, because it is the most advanced model of Russian combat aircraft and, perhaps, only the fifth case of a Su-35 loss.

UK intelligence also noted that Tokmak, located 20 km from the line of contact, is a heavily fortified place, often the main command post of the front section is located there.

Quote: "These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air defence systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations."

