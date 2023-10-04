All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strengthen security of Crimean Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 October 2023, 13:43
Russians strengthen security of Crimean Bridge – Ukrainian Navy
Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy. Photo: Telegram of Ukrinform

The Russian invaders have again strengthened the protection of the illegally built Crimean (Kerch) Bridge, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Source: Pletenchuk at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform 

Quote from the Navy’s spokesman: "The security of the so-called Crimean Bridge has been strengthened again; there are now four ships and five boats. They have returned to such a strengthened mode of service; they had a break for about a week, and now they are again keeping up to ten units there". 

Advertisement:

Details: He also added that there are currently up to five Russian ships in the Black Sea. The situation remains difficult but under control, Pletenchuk emphasised.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: