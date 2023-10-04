Russians strengthen security of Crimean Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian invaders have again strengthened the protection of the illegally built Crimean (Kerch) Bridge, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Pletenchuk at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform

Quote from the Navy’s spokesman: "The security of the so-called Crimean Bridge has been strengthened again; there are now four ships and five boats. They have returned to such a strengthened mode of service; they had a break for about a week, and now they are again keeping up to ten units there".

Details: He also added that there are currently up to five Russian ships in the Black Sea. The situation remains difficult but under control, Pletenchuk emphasised.

In mid-September, the occupation authorities of Crimea announced the resumption of traffic on the section of the bridge destroyed after the 17 July explosions. But after that, the bridge was closed many times - sometimes for an hour, sometimes for the whole night.

At the end of August, it became known that the Russian invaders had installed barges south of the Crimean Bridge, which were to become "barricades" against Ukrainian naval drones.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the Crimean Bridge is guarded from the sky by fighter jets and underwater by divers and fighting dolphins.

