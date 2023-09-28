Crimean Bridge to be closed all night for repairs

The Crimean (Kerch) Bridge will be closed from Thursday evening until Friday morning for "repair works".

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), citing the occupation authorities of Crimea

Details: The bridge will be closed from 21:00 Thursday to 06:00 Friday. It is said to be closed due to "repair works".

Advertisement:

Background:

The occupation authorities of Crimea announced the resumption of traffic in mid-September on the section of the bridge destroyed after the explosions on 17 July.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!