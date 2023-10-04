Zelenskyy says he's unlikely to attend meeting of EU leaders in Spain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had received an invitation from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to an informal meeting of EU leaders in Granada on Thursday, 5 October.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that he had received an invitation to the informal EU summit from Sánchez and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Zelenskyy added, however, that he was unlikely to attend the summit, as "my presence is necessary here, in Ukraine".

The president's previous foreign visits since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have hardly ever been announced in advance.

Background:

On Monday, European Council President Charles Michel sent an invitation to the heads of EU member states to attend an informal meeting on 6 October in Granada.

The letter stated that one of the key issues of the summit would be to discuss the future of the European Union in view of its expansion.

As is known, the issue of reforming the EU is being actively discussed amid preparations for its expansion to include Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

