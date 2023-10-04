All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany will not give Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles in near future

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 21:03
Germany will not give Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles in near future
TAURUS MISSILE IN ACTION. GETTY IMAGES

Germany is not going to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles "in the foreseeable future".

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild with reference to information obtained from German and Ukrainian government circles

Details: Germany has not yet officially refused to supply Taurus to Ukraine, but privately, it has made it clear that it will not make such a decision. Although these deliveries are not ruled out in the future, they are still considered "highly unlikely," writes Bild.

Advertisement:

"Ukrainian government officials were given a signal in the talks with the German side that Germany would at the same time do everything it could to further strengthen its [Ukrainian – ed.] air defences and possibly supply more Patriot [air] defence missiles," the publication says.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed the likely reason for the refusal last week at a closed-door meeting of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee when he was asked why Berlin could not follow the path of the United Kingdom and France, which are already supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles.

According to those present, Scholz replied that both countries "can do things we are not allowed to do, so the question doesn't arise for them".

Without specifying the sources of information, Bild says the German Chancellor may have meant providing Ukraine with geodata on missile targets, as well as the possible presence of German specialists "on the ground" to keep the missiles working.

"German government representatives are also said to have expressed concern that Taurus cruise missiles could hit the Kerch Bridge," the outlet adds, claiming that this issue has been raised at meetings of representatives of Germany, the UK and France.

Background:

  • Bild previously reported that the challenges for Germany's supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv are the lengthy training for the Ukrainian military and the specialists who have to program the missile targets.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Germany had not refused to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles and was still considering the request for these weapons. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: