Russians spread fake about Zelenska buying US$1 worth of jewellery in US

There have been a lot of fakes about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena since the beginning of the full-scale war. However, the most recent one deserves special attention and appreciation for the plot. It is about US$1 million worth of diamonds and a sweet girl from the African republic of Benin who came to conquer New York, got her dream job (at a Cartier boutique) and lost it two weeks later (due to a spiteful first lady).

The girl deserves some kind of audience award for how diligently she pronounces "Zelenskaya" [Russian translation of Olena Zelenska’s surname – ed.]

Get the popcorn. The poor woman told her story on the now-empty Instagram account created in August 2023.

She said Zelenska visited the boutique during her trip to the USA with her husband. The inexperienced but hard-working saleswoman tried to help the VIP client, but Zelenska was not in a good mood, shouted at her and demanded to speak to the manager.

The innocent Jeanette (that's the name of the girl judging by the account handle) was dismissed from the job, but she decided to not leave the slight unanswered and made public "Zelenska's cheque" totaling a million dollars.

A Nigerian media outlet, The Nation, could not ignore poor Jeanette’s story. Its article about Zelenska was enthusiastically spread by the Russian media and the public as if it was going out of style. However, this story caused doubts even among the local social media users.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation reports that this is another fake on its Telegram.

"The date on the ‘cheque’ is 22 September 2023, while the First Lady together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on an official visit to Canada on 22 September 2023, which makes it physically impossible for Olena Zelenska to have been in the New York jewellery stores during the time indicated on the fake cheque," the post says.

Reportedly, Russian propaganda has tried to spread fakes about the Zelenskyy family through Nigerian websites.

