Teens allegedly planning to blow up gas pipe detained in Russia

Two boys aged 17 and 18 were detained in the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. According to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), they allegedly planned to blow up a gas pipe "under orders of Ukrainian special services".

Source: Russian media outlet Kommersant with reference to a source

Quote: "According to the source, one of the detainees is 17, the other is 18. They were preparing to arrange an explosion at the gas pipe near Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline runs through this district.

A part of the task was to also blow up mobile connection equipment. For successfully completing the task the young people were promised RUB 100,000 each."

Details: The teenagers were detained by the FSB. The Russians claim it happened during the "preparation for the terrorist attacks".

The boys were accused of a terrorist act attempt (Articles 30.1, 205.1). They were put into custody.

The Russian special services have provided no official information so far.

