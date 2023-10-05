All Sections
Air Force Commander shows S-125 missile system downing Shahed attack drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 15:14
Air Force Commander shows S-125 missile system downing Shahed attack drones
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, released a video of combat work of air defence personnel against Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 October.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "24 out of 29! I thank the units of the Air Command Pivden (South) and all those who contributed to repelling the night attack of the Shahed UAVs on 5 October 2023!"

Details: The video shows the combat operation of the S-125 anti-aircraft missile system.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, added that in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, fighter aircraft and units of the Defence Forces' mobile fire groups were also involved in destroying Russian drones.

Background: On the night of 4-5 October, the Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 24 out of 29 Russian attack drones.

