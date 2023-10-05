Air Force Commander shows S-125 missile system downing Shahed attack drones

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, released a video of combat work of air defence personnel against Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 October.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "24 out of 29! I thank the units of the Air Command Pivden (South) and all those who contributed to repelling the night attack of the Shahed UAVs on 5 October 2023!"

Details: The video shows the combat operation of the S-125 anti-aircraft missile system.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, added that in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, fighter aircraft and units of the Defence Forces' mobile fire groups were also involved in destroying Russian drones.

Background: On the night of 4-5 October, the Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 24 out of 29 Russian attack drones.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.






