Zelenskyy to European Parliament President: Ready to start EU accession talks this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in the Spanish city of Granada, which is taking place on Thursday.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has almost implemented seven recommendations of the European Commission and will be ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union this year.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s president noted that they had also discussed further sanctions and steps to counter Russian propaganda. He expressed gratitude to the participants of the summit for the support of Ukraine.

Background: In late August, European Council President Charles Michel said he wanted the EU to be ready for enlargement by 2030.

However, there are those in the EU who prefer not to be tied to any deadlines for the accession of new members, including Portugal.

The Ukrainian government claims that it is ready to complete its part of the accession process as soon as possible. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv wants to put "a report on the table that we are ready" in two years.

However, he emphasised that after that, it would take time to approve Ukraine's accession.

Read more on the topic: Lack of EU Courage. Ukraine's Ways and Means of Joining the Union

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!