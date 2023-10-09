All Sections
Special Operations Forces inflict heavy losses on Russians on Zaporizhzhia front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 October 2023, 12:09
Special Operations Forces inflict heavy losses on Russians on Zaporizhzhia front
The Special Operations Forces destroyed several artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, special equipment, vehicles and a means of radio-electronic warfare, and killed Russian personnel in a week on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: The Special Operations Forces (SOF) on social media and in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "Artillery systems, anti-aircraft missiles, manpower, special equipment, vehicles and electronic warfare equipment. This is the list of destroyed targets on the account of one of the divisions of the SOF of Ukraine in just a few days.

Operators of the Special Operations Forces made quite a ‘harvest’ on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Details: The military says this became possible thanks to professionally conducted intelligence. Gunners of friendly units of the Defence Forces finished the job. Soldiers of the SOF directed them at the targets and adjusted the fire of the guns.

