All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces inflict heavy losses on Russians on Zaporizhzhia front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 October 2023, 12:09
Special Operations Forces inflict heavy losses on Russians on Zaporizhzhia front
screenshot

The Special Operations Forces destroyed several artillery systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, special equipment, vehicles and a means of radio-electronic warfare, and killed Russian personnel in a week on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: The Special Operations Forces (SOF) on social media and in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "Artillery systems, anti-aircraft missiles, manpower, special equipment, vehicles and electronic warfare equipment. This is the list of destroyed targets on the account of one of the divisions of the SOF of Ukraine in just a few days.

Advertisement:

Operators of the Special Operations Forces made quite a ‘harvest’ on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: The military says this became possible thanks to professionally conducted intelligence. Gunners of friendly units of the Defence Forces finished the job. Soldiers of the SOF directed them at the targets and adjusted the fire of the guns.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: