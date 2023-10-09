All Sections
Attack on Hroza: 49 dead identified, 5 people considered missing

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 October 2023, 12:42
Attack on Hroza: 49 dead identified, 5 people considered missing
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON HROZA IN KHARKIV OBLAST. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Criminologists have identified 49 citizens killed in a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, as of 9 October.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The 4th day of restless work by forensic experts of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast. 49 victims have already been identified. Specialists have conducted 168 DNA tests; another 63 are in progress."

Details: Klymenko says that another 5 people are considered missing. "Colossal work is carried out by investigators, criminalists, detectives and many other police officers," he added.

Read also: Young couple killed in Russian missile strike on Hroza: details of tragedy

Background

  • On 5 October, Russians attacked a café in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. A wake for a deceased soldier was taking place there.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the strike was so precise law enforcers suspected that the attack was guided by one of the local residents.
  • As of 6 October, 52 people were reported dead. Among the dead are the widow and son of the soldier, who was commemorated after his reburial in his native village. The son of the reburied man was also a soldier, he was killed along with his wife.
  • Russian forces struck a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, presumably thinking that Ukrainian soldiers could be there, but there were only civilians, mostly women, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.
  • A three-day mourning period was declared in Kharkiv Oblast on 6-8 October

