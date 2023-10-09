All Sections
Russian hackers claim to have attacked Israeli government website

Economichna PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 14:41

Killnet, a Russian hacker group, has claimed that it hacked into Israeli government systems following the attack on the country by militants from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.  

Source: a message from Killnet  

Quote: "Israeli government, you are responsible for this bloodshed. You supported the terrorist regime of Ukraine back in 2022. You have betrayed Russia," Killnet representatives said. 

The hackers declared that they had "killed the main state website" of Israel and attached a screenshot of the page gov.il.  

The message is dated the evening of 8 October. As of 9 October, the site is available for viewing.  

Note:

The decentralised Russian hacker association Killnet regularly claims to have attacked government and other websites belonging to Ukraine and its allies and declares its support for the Kremlin in cyberspace.

Last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is responsible for monitoring the rules of war,  published rules for civilian hackers involved in the war for the first time. 

In accordance with international humanitarian law, the following rules apply: 

  • Do not direct cyber attacks against civilian objects.
  • Do not use malware or other tools or techniques that spread automatically and damage military objectives and civilian objects indiscriminately.
  • When planning a cyber-attack against a military objective, do everything feasible to avoid or minimise the effects your operation may have on civilians.
  • Do not conduct any cyber operations against medical and humanitarian facilities.
  • Do not conduct any cyber-attack against objects indispensable to the survival of the population or that can release dangerous forces.
  • Do not make threats of violence to spread terror among the civilian population.
  • Do not incite violations of international humanitarian law.
  • Comply with these rules even if the enemy does not.

Gov.il, the site targeted by the Russian hackers, is used by ordinary Israeli citizens to access public services.

