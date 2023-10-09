All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians have destroyed 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast since start of war with Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 15:23

Russian forces have destroyed and damaged 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, causing losses that amount to at least UAH 4 billion [approx. US$109 million - ed.].

Source: Ihor Moroz, acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Russian occupiers have destroyed and damaged the property of 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast, causing losses of at least UAH 4.3 billion.. But despite this, farmers are making every effort to grow and store crops, providing the region with food," said Moroz.

Advertisement:

He specified that at the moment, farmers in Donetsk Oblast are completing the harvest of late crops, such as sunflower, maize and vegetables, and harvesting fodder.

At the same time, the sowing of winter crops such as wheat, barley and rapeseed is continuing. So far 46% of the land earmarked for swing has been sown, which is around 121,500 hectares. 

Background: In October, the amount of direct documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure has reached US$151.2 billion, which is US$700 million more than in June.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: