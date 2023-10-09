All Sections
Russians have destroyed 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast since start of war with Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 15:23

Russian forces have destroyed and damaged 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, causing losses that amount to at least UAH 4 billion [approx. US$109 million - ed.].

Source: Ihor Moroz, acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Russian occupiers have destroyed and damaged the property of 315 agricultural businesses in Donetsk Oblast, causing losses of at least UAH 4.3 billion.. But despite this, farmers are making every effort to grow and store crops, providing the region with food," said Moroz.

He specified that at the moment, farmers in Donetsk Oblast are completing the harvest of late crops, such as sunflower, maize and vegetables, and harvesting fodder.

At the same time, the sowing of winter crops such as wheat, barley and rapeseed is continuing. So far 46% of the land earmarked for swing has been sown, which is around 121,500 hectares. 

Background: In October, the amount of direct documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure has reached US$151.2 billion, which is US$700 million more than in June.

