Ukraine brings back home nine children from occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukraine has managed to bring back nine children from Kherson Oblast who were in the temporarily occupied territory.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Among the children brought back are five girls and four boys aged from 5 to 14.

The charity organisation Save Ukraine helped to evacuate the children.

In total, 121 children from occupied Kherson Oblast have been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine since the beginning of 2023.

"I believe that soon all the children will be home. And we are making every effort to do this," says Oleksandr Prokudin.

Earlier, benefactors brought back 19 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

