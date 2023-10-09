Ukraine's National Guard repays military personnel after Ukrainska Pravda made soldiers' complaints public

The National Guard conducted an internal audit and began to pay off its debts to military personnel downing Russian drones over the critical infrastructure of Kyiv Oblast who had complained of being underpaid.

Source: National Guard at the request of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On 2 August 2023, Ukrainska Pravda wrote about the complaint of soldiers from the 3101 military division, stating that they did not receive additional payments for their combat mission.

Advertisement:

On 4 August, a group of officers of the Main Directorate of the National Guard began carrying out checks. Those were conducted in regards to the combat missions of the 3101 division, when they defended the airspace over critical infrastructure, as well as payments for said missions.

After that, it was decided to conduct a full internal performance check during combat missions.

To pay the debts for February-May 2023, additional funding was allocated to the units. Now orders for additional payments "are in the process of implementation". The National Guard promises to issue funds to the servicemen during October 2023.

The soldiers have been paid additional funds for June-August already. This was confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda by one of the soldiers of the 3101 military division.

Background: On 2 August, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the soldiers of the National Guard, who, as part of a company group, shoot down Russian drones over the critical infrastructure of Kyiv Oblast, complained that they did not receive a surcharge.

The soldiers assured that they were performing combat missions on a separate order. Namely, they cover the airspace of critical infrastructure facilities and repel Russian attacks. For this, the fighters should receive additional UAH 30,000 (about US$821).

At the same time, the servicemen claimed that since February 2023 they had stopped receiving additional funds and were paid just the basic salary of UAH 20,000 (about US$547).

The commander of the military division, as well as the press service of the National Guard, did not provide any comments at the request of Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





