Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to missile threat

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 01:27
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in several regions because there was a threat of a Russian missile launch on the night of 10-11 November. 

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Скриншот alerts.in.ua
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

The Air Force stated that the missile was flying towards Poltava Oblast.

The all-clear was given in all oblasts at around 03:00.

Subjects: missile strikeair-raid warning
