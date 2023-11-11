Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to missile threat
Saturday, 11 November 2023, 01:27
An air-raid warning was issued in several regions because there was a threat of a Russian missile launch on the night of 10-11 November.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
The Air Force stated that the missile was flying towards Poltava Oblast.
The all-clear was given in all oblasts at around 03:00.
