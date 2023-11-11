Total of 87 combat clashes have taken place over past day – General Staff

A UKRAINIAN SOLDIER ON THE BATTLEFIELD. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Eighty-seven combat clashes have taken place over the past 24 hours. In total, the Russians carried out five missile strikes and 83 airstrikes, as well as 102 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 November

Details: The Russian Federation also bombarded Ukraine once again, using two Kh-59 guided missiles, an Oniks anti-ship missile, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, a Kh-31 guided missile and 31 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence destroyed one Kh-59 missile and 19 attack UAVs. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings, port infrastructure, road transport and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Advertisement:

Cities, towns and villages in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were hit by airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka and the north-east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novoiehorivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) with the support of aircraft.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled around 16 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. Ukrainian forces repelled 35 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) with aircraft support, where the Ukrainian forces repelled 18 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), but to no avail.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful assault operations near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are maintaining their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 attacks on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck eight artillery systems, a command post, four clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, an air defence system, an ammunition storage point and four electronic warfare stations.

Support UP or become our patron!