All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister comments on Hungarian PM's anti-Ukrainian statements

European PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 10:51

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius has rebuked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his critical comments about Ukraine, which, as Orban says, is "far from the EU".

Source: Linkevičius on Twitter (X) on Saturday morning, reported by European Pravda

Details: Linkevičius believes that Hungary itself has seriously drifted away from the European Union, while its prime minister is criticising Kyiv for not meeting the criteria for starting accession talks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "According to Orban, Ukraine is ‘light years away from EU membership’. 

Perhaps it seems so, because he sees Ukraine, which is undoubtedly with the EU, from his own country, which itself is moving light years away."

Background:

  • On 10 November, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said that the European Union should not start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership. He said that "Ukraine is far from membership" of the EU.
  • According to sources, the foreign ministers of the EU member states will hear next week the position of their Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Orban's statement.
  • Earlier, the Hungarian government said that the EU should not start membership talks with Ukraine because it has not met its conditions.
  • Hungary is seeking to have the EU unfreeze billions of euros of its funding, which Brussels is refusing to allocate to Budapest due to problems with the rule of law and violations of democracy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: