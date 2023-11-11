All Sections
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on anniversary of Kherson's liberation: Russia never comes "forever"

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 11 November 2023, 12:52
Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on anniversary of Kherson's liberation: Russia never comes forever
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the people of Ukraine on the anniversary of the liberation of the city of Kherson from Russian occupying forces, noting that Ukrainians had not surrendered to the Russians and had inspired the whole world with their resistance.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote: "The entire south of Ukraine learned last year that Russia never comes ‘forever,’ no matter how many times they repeat it. Because Ukraine always returns – always! When we know our goal. When it's a shared goal. When we are united. And when we unite others around the Ukrainian goal."

Details: The Ukrainian president stressed that the Kherson Operation had cleared the right bank part of Kherson Oblast from the Russian occupying forces.

"Our warriors then liberated a significant part of Kherson region, provided additional protection to Mykolaiv, Odesa, and other cities and villages in the south of our state, and solidified Ukraine's success in the battle for the Black Sea. Crimea then in the smiles of the people of Kherson, in the words of joy when they welcomed our soldiers – Crimea also felt its future, saw how close we were."

The Ukrainian president stressed that Russia has been taking revenge for the liberation of Kherson and other freed Ukrainian cities all year long. "Daily shelling. Bombs, artillery, rockets... Just from yesterday evening until this morning, almost forty drones and rockets... Ballistic attacks against Kyiv, drones, and rockets against Odesa, Kharkiv region. Deliberate torture by the enemy. Every day! But not a single day of despair for us!" Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to everyone involved in protecting the people of Ukraine in Kherson. "Thanks to all who are fighting on the left bank of Kherson region for the sake of Ukraine! Thanks to all who defend Ukrainian lives!" the Ukrainian president emphasised.

Background: On 14 November 2022, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised in the liberated Kherson, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending the event.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the liberation operation launched by Ukrainian defenders in Kherson a turning point in the war, indicating that Ukraine would be victorious.

