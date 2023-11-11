Russian forces kill 2 civilians in Toretsk: woman walking and man on his bike
Saturday, 11 November 2023, 17:13
Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) on Saturday, 11 November.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The Russian army carried out another high-impact attack on the city of Toretsk on 11 November 2023, most likely deploying artillery.
Enemy shells hit a residential neighbourhood, an area where multi-storey apartment blocks are located near private residential houses.
Two people were caught in enemy fire: a 61-year-old woman who was walking outside and a man, 65, who was riding his bike. Their injuries were incompatible with life."
Details: Residential buildings’ and outbuildings’ windows and doors shattered in the explosion and floor slabs and roofs were destroyed.
