Russian forces kill 2 civilians in Toretsk: woman walking and man on his bike

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 11 November 2023, 17:13
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) on Saturday, 11 November.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The Russian army carried out another high-impact attack on the city of Toretsk on 11 November 2023, most likely deploying artillery.

Enemy shells hit a residential neighbourhood, an area where multi-storey apartment blocks are located near private residential houses.

Two people were caught in enemy fire: a 61-year-old woman who was walking outside and a man, 65, who was riding his bike. Their injuries were incompatible with life."

наслідки удару по Торецьку, фото прокуратури
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 

Details: Residential buildings’ and outbuildings’ windows and doors shattered in the explosion and floor slabs and roofs were destroyed.

