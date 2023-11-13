Germany to supply Ukraine with two more IRIS-T air defence systems before end of year

Germany plans to supply Ukraine with two more IRIS-T air defence systems by the end of the year.

Source: Martin Jäger, German ambassador in Ukraine, at the Ukraine’s Success Formula forum, as cited by Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform and reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The defence industry of our country is also interested in building long-term strategic relations with your country. Our support is mainly directed at the air defence sector [which can be strengthened by – ed.] Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery guns, IRIS-T and Patriot air defence systems."

Details: Jäger remarked that Germany and Ukraine had made an agreement about the supply of additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems. By the end of the year, Germany plans to send to Ukraine two more IRIS-T air defence systems in addition to the three which were supplied earlier.

Jäger stressed that it is important for better protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles.

"We are also making a significant contribution into strengthening Ukrainian power systems, mainly by supporting power capacities. We consider it very important that this winter ends without power outages," Jäger noted.

Before a meeting of the Ukraine’s Defence Contact Group in October, the German Defence Ministry announced a "winter package" of aid with a total amount of €1 billion which will include air defence systems, specifically additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems, as it was reported earlier. The deadline of their delivery was not specified.

Moreover, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius indirectly confirmed media reports that Germany would double military aid for Kyiv for 2024, planning to send up to €8 billion.

