All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone damages two buildings of Kinzhal missile production plant near Moscow

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 11:12
Drone damages two buildings of Kinzhal missile production plant near Moscow
Explosions near Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau on the night of 10-11 November. Photo: Baza

The facades of two buildings and the windows were shattered on the territory of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in the Russian city of Kolomna as a result of a drone attack on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Telegram channel Astra, citing source

Details: A Telegram channel reports that a drone fell and exploded on the premises of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in Kolomna at midnight. Windows were shattered in two bureau buildings, and the facades of two buildings were also damaged. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Advertisement:

Reference: The Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau is one of the leading Russian design research and production centres in the field of military equipment, which produces, in particular, Kinzhal and Iskander missiles.

The plant was founded in 1942 and is a part of the High Precision Systems holding of the Russian state-owned Rostec group involved in the defence-industry complex.

Background: The sounds of explosions were reported near the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in the Russian city of Kolomna on the night of 10-11 November. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence apparently intercepted two drones over Smolensk and Moscow oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesRussiaweapons
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
drones
Russians claim to shoot down Ukrainian UAV over Russia's Belgorod Oblast
2 attack drones hit building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fire breaks out
Ukraine's Air Force destroy 19 out of 31 attack drones launched at night
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: