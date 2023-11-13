Drone damages two buildings of Kinzhal missile production plant near Moscow

The facades of two buildings and the windows were shattered on the territory of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in the Russian city of Kolomna as a result of a drone attack on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Telegram channel Astra, citing source

Details: A Telegram channel reports that a drone fell and exploded on the premises of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in Kolomna at midnight. Windows were shattered in two bureau buildings, and the facades of two buildings were also damaged. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Reference: The Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau is one of the leading Russian design research and production centres in the field of military equipment, which produces, in particular, Kinzhal and Iskander missiles.

The plant was founded in 1942 and is a part of the High Precision Systems holding of the Russian state-owned Rostec group involved in the defence-industry complex.

Background: The sounds of explosions were reported near the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in the Russian city of Kolomna on the night of 10-11 November. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence apparently intercepted two drones over Smolensk and Moscow oblasts.

